No. 5 Texas 71, Penn St. 66

Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Funk 5-14 0-0 12, Pickett 5-13 1-3 11, Wynter 5-9 6-6 16, Lundy 4-8 1-1 11, Dread 4-9 0-1 12, Mahaffey 1-2 0-0 2, Clary 1-2 0-0 2, Henn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 8-11 66.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships