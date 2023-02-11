No. 4 UConn 67, Georgetown 59

Edwards 4-8 5-6 13, Juhasz 7-13 4-6 18, Griffin 5-11 8-8 18, Lopez-Senechal 2-10 1-1 5, Muhl 3-6 1-2 10, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 22-50 19-23 67
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson