No. 4 Alabama 82, No. 18 Texas A&M 63

Coleman 1-5 0-0 2, Marble 4-7 1-2 9, Dennis 4-12 3-5 14, Radford 4-16 4-4 12, Taylor 3-11 5-5 13, Washington 1-4 4-4 6, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Obaseki 1-4 2-2 4, Gordon 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Pratt 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 20-24 63.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships