No. 3 LSU 72, Texas A&M 66

Reese 7-15 12-16 26, Williams 1-8 2-3 4, Carson 1-4 0-0 2, Johnson 5-11 1-2 11, Morris 8-11 4-4 22, Poa 1-1 2-2 5, Poole 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-55 21-27 72
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson