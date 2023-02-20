No. 3 Kansas 63, No. 25 TCU 58

Adams 2-8 2-3 6, Wilson 3-11 1-2 7, Dick 7-18 2-2 19, Harris 3-9 0-0 6, McCullar 6-13 3-5 15, Udeh 3-3 0-0 6, Pettiford 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Yesufu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 8-12 63.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson