No. 24 Florida St. 78, Syracuse 65

Lewis 5-9 0-2 10, Wood 1-1 0-0 2, Fair 7-19 2-2 19, Rice 4-13 1-2 9, Woolley 5-17 2-4 12, Saniaa Wilson 2-6 2-2 6, Hyman 1-8 2-2 4, Perkins 0-1 3-4 3, Nyah Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-74 12-18 65
