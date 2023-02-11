No. 23 Gonzaga 63, Portland 53

Cochrane 3-5 0-0 6, Fowler 6-12 1-4 13, Burnham 4-9 2-2 13, Meek 3-7 2-2 9, Shearer 1-7 0-0 2, Frawley 2-7 1-2 6, Kaitu'u 1-4 0-0 2, Lenzie 1-2 0-0 2, Bruno 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 21-55 6-10 53
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson