No. 2 Houston 81, Auburn 64

Broome 4-8 6-16 14, Williams 5-14 3-4 14, Flanigan 3-8 4-5 10, Green 4-9 0-0 9, Jasper 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 1-7 5-7 8, Cardwell 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Donaldson 2-3 0-2 6, Berman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 19-36 64.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships