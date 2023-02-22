Skip to main content Turn off refresh
No. 18 UConn 87, No. 20 Providence 69

Croswell 2-2 4-5 8, Hopkins 4-10 6-6 16, Bynum 5-9 0-1 14, Carter 3-10 1-2 7, Locke 4-9 2-2 11, Breed 2-6 0-0 4, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 2-2 5, Pierre 0-2 2-2 2, Castro 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 17-20 69.

UCONN (21-7)

Karaban 7-12 0-0 16, Sanogo 7-9 2-2 16, Hawkins 7-14 3-3 20, Jackson 2-3 0-0 4, Newton 3-10 5-5 12, Alleyne 3-4 0-0 9, Clingan 2-5 3-4 7, Diarra 0-1 0-0 0, Calcaterra 1-2 0-0 3, Springs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-60 13-14 87.

Halftime_UConn 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Providence 8-20 (Bynum 4-6, Hopkins 2-5, Moore 1-1, Locke 1-3, Breed 0-1, Pierre 0-1, Carter 0-3), UConn 10-21 (Alleyne 3-3, Hawkins 3-9, Karaban 2-4, Calcaterra 1-1, Newton 1-2, Diarra 0-1, Sanogo 0-1). Rebounds_Providence 18 (Croswell, Carter, Moore 4), UConn 38 (Karaban 8). Assists_Providence 9 (Croswell, Bynum 2), UConn 20 (Newton 7). Total Fouls_Providence 12, UConn 14.

