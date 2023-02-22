No. 18 UConn 87, No. 20 Providence 69

Croswell 2-2 4-5 8, Hopkins 4-10 6-6 16, Bynum 5-9 0-1 14, Carter 3-10 1-2 7, Locke 4-9 2-2 11, Breed 2-6 0-0 4, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 2-2 5, Pierre 0-2 2-2 2, Castro 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-52 17-20 69.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships