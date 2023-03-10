No. 18 Texas A&M 67, Arkansas 61

Makhi.Mitchell 6-6 3-4 15, Makhe.Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Black 3-8 2-4 9, Davis 2-7 0-1 5, N.Smith 6-20 2-4 16, Walsh 2-4 2-2 7, Council 1-7 3-4 5. Totals 22-54 12-19 61.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships