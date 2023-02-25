No. 18 Gonzaga 58, BYU 51

Ejim 8-11 3-5 19, Hollingsworth 0-2 2-2 2, Maxwell 2-10 4-4 8, Kaylynne Truong 1-6 5-7 7, Williams 4-11 0-0 9, Little 0-0 1-2 1, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 3-11 0-0 7, Huijbens 2-3 1-1 5, Totals 20-55 16-21 58
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships