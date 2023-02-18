No. 16 UCLA 67, California 54

Bessoir 5-11 0-0 10, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Conti 1-9 2-2 5, Osborne 5-13 1-2 12, Rice 2-6 0-1 4, Iwuala 1-3 1-2 3, Jaquez 3-6 0-1 6, Masikewich 0-0 0-0 0, Sontag 3-5 0-0 6, Jones 7-12 2-2 19, Totals 28-66 6-10 67
