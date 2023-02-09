Skip to main content
No. 16 Gonzaga 99, San Francisco 81

Hawthorne 2-4 0-1 4, Kunen 1-2 0-0 2, Meeks 5-10 1-1 14, Roberts 6-14 2-2 16, Shabazz 7-16 7-8 25, Williams 4-7 0-0 9, Gigiberia 3-6 2-4 8, Newbury 1-2 0-0 3, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 12-16 81.

GONZAGA (20-5)

Timme 8-11 5-9 21, Watson 6-10 3-7 15, Bolton 8-9 4-4 23, Hickman 2-8 0-0 4, Strawther 3-9 2-2 8, Gregg 3-6 1-1 9, Sallis 3-5 6-6 13, Smith 1-5 2-2 4, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Reid 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-64 25-33 99.

Halftime_Gonzaga 60-40. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 11-30 (Shabazz 4-10, Meeks 3-6, Roberts 2-7, Newbury 1-2, Williams 1-3, Bieker 0-1, Hawthorne 0-1), Gonzaga 6-20 (Bolton 3-4, Gregg 2-5, Sallis 1-3, Timme 0-1, Hickman 0-2, Strawther 0-2, Smith 0-3). Fouled Out_Hawthorne. Rebounds_San Francisco 25 (Shabazz 7), Gonzaga 35 (Watson 10). Assists_San Francisco 13 (Williams 5), Gonzaga 16 (Bolton 6). Total Fouls_San Francisco 22, Gonzaga 14. A_6,000 (6,000).

