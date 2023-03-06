No. 16 Gonzaga 79, BYU 64

Calvert 4-5 4-4 13, Gustin 3-9 3-5 9, Falatea 4-18 8-8 17, Mackey-Williams 2-11 0-0 5, Smiler 2-4 0-0 6, Bubakar 2-6 2-2 7, Barcello 3-3 0-0 7, Totals 20-56 17-19 64
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships