No. 14 Oklahoma 77, TCU 76

Cravens 2-6 2-4 6, Bradley 1-4 1-2 4, Fisher 4-10 0-0 9, Manumaleuga 5-16 3-3 15, Taiwo 4-10 0-0 11, Ibeh 10-13 4-6 24, Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Makolo 2-5 0-0 4, White 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 29-65 11-17 76
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships