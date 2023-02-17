No. 13 Gonzaga 108, Loyola Marymount 65

Timme 3-5 7-9 13, Watson 7-9 1-1 16, Bolton 6-9 0-0 12, Hickman 5-9 0-0 11, Strawther 9-14 4-4 28, Smith 6-10 1-4 13, Sallis 2-4 1-1 5, Gregg 1-3 1-3 3, Reid 0-1 3-4 3, Brooks 1-1 2-2 4, Eagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-66 20-28 108.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson