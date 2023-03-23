No. 10 UConn 88, Arkansas 65

K.Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Black 5-12 9-11 20, Council 4-12 8-9 17, Davis 1-10 0-0 3, Smith 4-9 1-1 11, Walsh 1-5 0-1 2, Makhi.Mitchell 1-4 0-0 2, Graham 2-2 1-3 5, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Pinion 0-2 0-0 0, Dunning 2-3 0-0 4, Makhe.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Arbogast 0-0 0-0 0, Blake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-63 20-27 65.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships