No. 10 UConn 76, San Diego St. 59

K.Johnson 3-5 7-9 14, Mensah 0-4 1-2 1, Bradley 2-9 4-5 8, Butler 5-11 0-0 13, Trammell 5-11 2-2 13, LeDee 3-6 1-2 7, Parrish 0-5 0-0 0, Arop 0-3 0-0 0, Seiko 1-4 0-0 3, Alger 0-1 0-0 0, Barnett 0-0 0-0 0, D.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 15-20 59.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships