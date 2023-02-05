No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 5 UConn 77

Boston 8-16 9-11 26, Saxton 1-2 0-0 2, Beal 2-4 1-2 6, Cooke 2-15 4-6 8, Fletcher 1-2 0-0 2, Amihere 2-6 2-4 6, Cardoso 6-9 5-6 17, Johnson 4-12 5-7 14, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 26-67 26-36 81
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson