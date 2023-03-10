No. 1 Houston 60, East Carolina 46

Ausar 6-10 6-8 18, Johnson 2-8 2-3 7, Debaut 1-1 1-4 3, Felton 3-15 1-3 8, Jad.Walker 1-5 1-2 3, Diboundje 3-12 0-0 7, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 11-20 46.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships