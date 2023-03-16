No. 1 Alabama 96, Texas A&M-CC 75

Keys 2-8 0-0 4, Mushila 6-17 3-4 16, Fryer 1-2 0-0 2, Jackson 1-11 2-2 4, Tennyson 8-21 2-3 20, Dease 4-9 4-4 14, Williams 3-6 3-3 11, Grandberry 1-1 2-2 4, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Kern 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-75 16-18 75.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships