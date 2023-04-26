NFL, other leagues balancing betting revenue, game integrity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After many years of the NFL and other pro leagues staying as far away as they could from sports betting because they said it was necessary to protect the integrity of their games, they now have a much different challenge.
The biggest professional sports leagues today have high revenue-producing partnerships with sports betting companies that they want to maintain — while still making sure a questionable charge call in the NBA or a dropped pass in the NFL doesn't cause fans to wonder whether the games are on the level. The question of how they strike a balance became a particularly hot topic after the NFL suspended five players for violating the league's gambling policy.