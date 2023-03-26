Skip to main content Turn off refresh
New Orleans 131, L.A. Clippers 110

Ingram 12-22 5-5 32, Murphy III 11-14 0-0 32, Valanciunas 8-18 0-0 17, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, McCollum 8-15 2-2 21, Marshall 3-7 1-2 8, Hernangomez 1-2 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 1-4 0-0 2, Temple 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Richardson 5-10 0-0 13. Totals 51-96 8-9 131.

L.A. CLIPPERS (110)

Leonard 4-16 4-6 12, Morris Sr. 1-3 0-0 2, Zubac 6-7 1-2 13, Gordon 5-5 2-2 15, Westbrook 4-12 5-5 14, Covington 4-5 0-0 11, Diabate 1-2 0-0 2, Plumlee 2-2 1-2 5, Batum 4-6 1-1 13, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Mann 1-2 2-2 5, Hyland 7-12 1-1 18, Moon 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-75 17-21 110.

New Orleans 37 31 31 32 131
L.A. Clippers 26 30 29 25 110

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 21-34 (Murphy III 10-12, Ingram 3-5, McCollum 3-6, Richardson 3-6, Marshall 1-2, Valanciunas 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1), L.A. Clippers 15-33 (Batum 4-6, Covington 3-3, Gordon 3-3, Hyland 3-8, Mann 1-1, Westbrook 1-5, Morris Sr. 0-1, Leonard 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 45 (Valanciunas 13), L.A. Clippers 31 (Leonard 6). Assists_New Orleans 36 (Ingram 13), L.A. Clippers 29 (Hyland 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 21, L.A. Clippers 14. A_17,702 (18,997)

