New Mexico St. 82, Seattle 75

Chatfield 4-6 2-2 11, Udenyi 1-2 0-2 2, Schumacher 5-12 2-2 14, Tyson 8-23 4-4 24, Grigsby 6-16 2-2 17, Dawson 1-3 2-2 5, Williamson 1-7 0-0 2, Levis 0-0 0-0 0, Rajkovic 0-0 0-0 0, Reiley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 12-14 75.
