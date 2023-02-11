Nevada 77, Fresno St. 66

Andre 4-4 2-4 10, J.Baker 7-17 0-0 17, Hill 6-17 4-4 20, Colimerio 2-6 0-0 5, Holland 1-3 0-0 3, Yap 4-8 2-3 11, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-11 66.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson