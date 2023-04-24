INCLUDES GAMES OF SUNDAY, APRIL 23, 2023 SCORING AVERAGE G FG FT PTS AVG Booker, PHO 4 52 25 139 34.8 Edwards, MIN 4 42 30 129 32.3 Curry, GS 4 43 20 126 31.5 Fox, SAC 4 46 21 126 31.5 Butler, MIA 3 35 14 90 30.0 Tatum, BOS 4 39 20 114 28.5 Durant, PHO 4 34 36 111 27.8 Young, ATL 4 37 24 107 26.8 Westbrook, LAC 4 40 15 104 26.0 Jokic, DEN 4 40 15 103 25.8 Murray, ATL 4 41 6 101 25.3 Murray, DEN 4 37 14 101 25.3 James, LAL 3 30 10 74 24.7 Brunson, NY 4 37 16 97 24.3 Middleton, MIL 3 26 13 72 24.0 Bridges, BKN 4 33 18 94 23.5 Brown, BOS 4 38 10 93 23.3 Davis, LAL 3 25 14 66 22.0 Mitchell, CLE 4 34 10 88 22.0 Maxey, PHI 4 32 8 87 21.8 Hachimura, LAL 3 24 8 65 21.7 Jackson, MEM 3 22 14 62 20.7 Garland, CLE 4 28 15 82 20.5 Powell, LAC 4 28 16 82 20.5 Harris, PHI 4 34 5 81 20.3 Thompson, GS 4 29 6 81 20.3 Embiid, PHI 3 18 23 60 20.0 White, BOS 4 29 8 79 19.8 Holiday, MIL 3 24 3 59 19.7 Wiggins, GS 4 31 8 77 19.3 Bane, MEM 3 19 12 57 19.0 Johnson, BKN 4 28 6 74 18.5 Porter, DEN 4 28 6 74 18.5 Monk, SAC 4 20 23 70 17.5 Adebayo, MIA 3 23 6 52 17.3 Harden, PHI 4 23 9 69 17.3 Smart, BOS 4 27 2 68 17.0 Hunter, ATL 4 27 6 67 16.8 Barrett, NY 4 23 16 66 16.5 Dinwiddie, BKN 4 22 15 66 16.5 Sabonis, SAC 4 27 11 65 16.3 Towns, MIN 4 23 14 65 16.3 Reaves, LAL 3 18 7 48 16.0 Craig, PHO 4 22 8 62 15.5 Ayton, PHO 4 26 7 59 14.8 Gobert, MIN 4 24 11 59 14.8 Poole, GS 4 17 20 59 14.8 Randle, NY 4 21 9 59 14.8 LeVert, CLE 4 21 7 58 14.5 Portis, MIL 3 18 3 43 14.3 ___ FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE FG FGA PCT Williams, BOS 16 18 .889 Claxton, BKN 18 25 .720 Allen, CLE 20 30 .667 Craig, PHO 22 33 .667 Hachimura, LAL 24 36 .667 Mann, LAC 15 24 .625 Capela, ATL 16 26 .615 Butler, MIA 35 58 .603 Gobert, MIN 24 40 .600 Hart, NY 21 35 .600 White, BOS 29 50 .580 Lopez, MIL 19 33 .576 Booker, PHO 52 91 .571 Jokic, DEN 40 70 .571 Harris, PHI 34 60 .567 Leonard, LAC 24 44 .545 Portis, MIL 18 33 .545 Brown, DEN 19 35 .543 Ayton, PHO 26 48 .542 Allen, MIL 15 28 .536 Porter, DEN 28 53 .528 Morant, MEM 21 40 .525 Adebayo, MIA 23 44 .523 Middleton, MIL 26 50 .520 Durant, PHO 34 66 .515 Bogdanovic, ATL 19 37 .514 Brown, BOS 38 74 .514 Conley, MIN 18 35 .514 Gordon, DEN 19 37 .514 Reaves, LAL 18 35 .514 ___ 3-POINT FIELD GOAL PERCENTAGE 3FG 3FGA PCT Williams, BOS 4 4 1.000 Robinson, MIA 10 13 .769 Hachimura, LAL 9 12 .750 Butler, MIA 6 9 .667 Morant, MEM 8 13 .615 Leonard, LAC 6 10 .600 Harris, PHI 8 14 .571 Jokic, DEN 8 14 .571 Connaughton, MIL 9 16 .563 Craig, PHO 10 18 .556 Hart, NY 5 9 .556 Mann, LAC 7 13 .538 Vincent, MIA 8 15 .533 Allen, MIL 10 19 .526 White, BOS 13 25 .520 Conley, MIN 9 18 .500 Maxey, PHI 15 30 .500 Bogdanovic, ATL 11 23 .478 Ingles, MIL 9 19 .474 Porter, DEN 12 26 .462 Aldama, MEM 4 9 .444 Gordon, DEN 4 9 .444 Kennard, MEM 4 9 .444 Garland, CLE 11 25 .440 Alexander-Walker, MIN 7 16 .438 Booker, PHO 10 23 .435 Johnson, BKN 12 28 .429 Love, MIA 6 14 .429 Harden, PHI 14 33 .424 Martin, MIA 5 12 .417 FREE THROW PERCENTAGE FT FTA PCT Bane, MEM 12 12 1.000 Love, MIA 8 8 1.000 Russell, LAL 7 7 1.000 Embiid, PHI 23 24 .958 Monk, SAC 23 24 .958 Curry, GS 20 21 .952 Durant, PHO 36 38 .947 Brunson, NY 16 17 .941 Morant, MEM 13 14 .929 Gordon, DEN 11 12 .917 Green, GS 9 10 .900 Conley, MIN 8 9 .889 Craig, PHO 8 9 .889 Okogie, PHO 8 9 .889 White, BOS 8 9 .889 Leonard, LAC 15 17 .882 Westbrook, LAC 15 17 .882 Davis, LAL 14 16 .875 Murray, DEN 14 16 .875 Poole, GS 20 23 .870 Tatum, BOS 20 23 .870 Booker, PHO 25 29 .862 Edwards, MIN 30 35 .857 Jackson, MEM 14 17 .824 Harden, PHI 9 11 .818 Martin, MIA 9 11 .818 Hachimura, LAL 8 10 .800 Hyland, LAC 8 10 .800 Maxey, PHI 8 10 .800 Young, ATL 24 30 .800 REBOUNDS PER GAME G OFF DEF TOT AVG Davis, LAL 3 11 27 38 12.67 Looney, GS 4 14 36 50 12.5 Sabonis, SAC 4 14 34 48 12.0 Gobert, MIN 4 14 32 46 11.5 Embiid, PHI 3 4 30 34 11.33 Ayton, PHO 4 12 33 45 11.25 Jokic, DEN 4 12 33 45 11.25 Portis, MIL 3 7 26 33 11.0 James, LAL 3 6 26 32 10.67 Mobley, CLE 4 14 27 41 10.25 Towns, MIN 4 5 35 40 10.0 Tatum, BOS 4 2 36 38 9.5 Zubac, LAC 4 12 26 38 9.5 Tillman, MEM 3 9 19 28 9.33 Harris, PHI 4 9 26 35 8.75 Adebayo, MIA 3 4 21 25 8.33 Allen, CLE 4 13 20 33 8.25 Capela, ATL 4 9 24 33 8.25 Williams, BOS 4 8 25 33 8.25 Claxton, BKN 4 5 27 32 8.0 Durant, PHO 4 3 29 32 8.0 Porter, DEN 4 2 29 31 7.75 Robinson, NY 4 18 13 31 7.75 Green, GS 3 6 17 23 7.67 Westbrook, LAC 4 8 22 30 7.5 Gordon, DEN 4 13 16 29 7.25 Murray, ATL 4 8 21 29 7.25 Horford, BOS 4 5 23 28 7.0 Randle, NY 4 6 22 28 7.0 Reed, PHI 4 17 11 28 7.0 ___ ASSISTS PER GAME G AST AVG Holiday, MIL 3 30 10.0 Young, ATL 4 38 9.5 Harden, PHI 4 35 8.8 Paul, PHO 4 34 8.5 Jokic, DEN 4 33 8.3 Mitchell, CLE 4 31 7.8 Green, GS 3 23 7.7 Westbrook, LAC 4 29 7.3 Fox, SAC 4 28 7.0 Durant, PHO 4 27 6.8 Murray, DEN 4 27 6.8 Dinwiddie, BKN 4 26 6.5 Smart, BOS 4 25 6.3 Butler, MIA 3 18 6.0 Russell, LAL 3 18 6.0 Conley, MIN 4 23 5.8 Murray, ATL 4 23 5.8 Middleton, MIL 3 17 5.7 Booker, PHO 4 22 5.5 Garland, CLE 4 21 5.3 Brunson, NY 4 20 5.0 Brogdon, BOS 4 19 4.8 Edwards, MIN 4 19 4.8 Jones, MEM 3 14 4.7 Anderson, MIN 4 18 4.5 Looney, GS 4 18 4.5 Sabonis, SAC 4 18 4.5 Adebayo, MIA 3 13 4.3 DiVincenzo, GS 4 17 4.3 James, LAL 3 13 4.3 ___ STEALS PER GAME G STL AVG Booker, PHO 4 11 2.75 Fox, SAC 4 10 2.5 Butler, MIA 3 7 2.33 Brunson, NY 4 9 2.25 Edwards, MIN 4 9 2.25 Murray, ATL 4 9 2.25 Paul, PHO 4 9 2.25 Smart, BOS 4 9 2.25 Garland, CLE 4 8 2.0 Mitchell, CLE 4 8 2.0 Anderson, MIN 4 7 1.75 Brown, BOS 4 7 1.75 Tucker, PHI 4 7 1.75 Young, ATL 4 7 1.75 Adebayo, MIA 3 5 1.67 Davis, LAL 3 5 1.67 Barnes, SAC 4 6 1.5 Barrett, NY 4 6 1.5 Capela, ATL 4 6 1.5 Harden, PHI 4 6 1.5 Hart, NY 4 6 1.5 Maxey, PHI 4 6 1.5 Sabonis, SAC 4 6 1.5 Westbrook, LAC 4 6 1.5 Green, GS 3 4 1.33 Jackson, MEM 3 4 1.33 James, LAL 3 4 1.33 Lopez, MIL 3 4 1.33 Payton, GS 3 4 1.33 Vanderbilt, LAL 3 4 1.33 BLOCKS PER GAME G BLK AVG Davis, LAL 3 15 5.0 Embiid, PHI 3 7 2.33 Wiggins, GS 4 9 2.25 Edwards, MIN 4 8 2.0 Robinson, NY 4 8 2.0 Claxton, BKN 4 7 1.75 Westbrook, LAC 4 7 1.75 Jackson, MEM 3 5 1.67 James, LAL 3 5 1.67 Lopez, MIL 3 5 1.67 Biyombo, PHO 4 6 1.5 Vanderbilt, LAL 3 4 1.33 Allen, CLE 4 5 1.25 Booker, PHO 4 5 1.25 Gobert, MIN 4 5 1.25 Horford, BOS 4 5 1.25 Huerter, SAC 4 5 1.25 Mobley, CLE 4 5 1.25 Okongwu, ATL 4 5 1.25 Paul, PHO 4 5 1.25 White, BOS 4 5 1.25 Williams, BOS 4 5 1.25 Collins, ATL 4 4 1.0 Durant, PHO 4 4 1.0 Tatum, BOS 4 4 1.0 Ayton, PHO 4 3 0.75 Bogdanovic, ATL 4 3 0.75 Green, DEN 4 3 0.75 Hartenstein, NY 4 3 0.75 Len, SAC 4 3 0.75