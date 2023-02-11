Skip to main content
Sports

Navy 70, Army 53

Mann 1-7 0-0 2, Peterson 2-4 1-2 5, Roberts 4-8 8-9 17, C.Benson 3-9 0-1 8, Rucker 3-10 6-6 12, Small 1-6 2-2 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Cross 0-0 0-2 0, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Dove 0-1 0-0 0, Naess 0-1 0-0 0, Allenspach 0-1 0-0 0, Barker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-52 17-22 53.

NAVY (15-11)

Deaver 5-8 2-5 12, Nelson 9-15 2-2 23, Dorsey 2-6 0-0 6, Inge 1-3 8-8 10, Yoder 4-10 3-4 11, Jones 3-8 0-0 8, Benigni 0-4 0-0 0, Kehoe 0-0 0-0 0, Woods 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 0-0 0-0 0, MacDonald 0-0 0-0 0, Rehnstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Roach 0-0 0-0 0, Summers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 15-19 70.

Halftime_Navy 29-24. 3-Point Goals_Army 4-17 (C.Benson 2-6, Roberts 1-2, Small 1-3, Naess 0-1, Mann 0-2, Rucker 0-3), Navy 7-28 (Nelson 3-8, Dorsey 2-4, Jones 2-6, Benigni 0-1, Deaver 0-1, Rehnstrom 0-1, Inge 0-2, Yoder 0-5). Fouled Out_Rucker. Rebounds_Army 34 (Peterson 6), Navy 31 (Nelson 9). Assists_Army 10 (Rucker 4), Navy 18 (Yoder 5). Total Fouls_Army 18, Navy 19.

More for you
Written By