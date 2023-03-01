N.Y. Knicks 142, Brooklyn 118

Finney-Smith 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 13-18 0-0 33, Claxton 3-7 3-4 9, Bridges 6-13 8-8 21, Dinwiddie 3-10 5-5 11, O'Neale 1-6 0-0 3, Harris 2-2 0-0 6, Sharpe 2-6 0-0 5, Curry 4-10 1-1 10, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 6-13 2-2 15. Totals 42-90 19-20 118.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships