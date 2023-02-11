N.Y. Knicks 126, Utah 120

Markkanen 9-23 8-10 29, Olynyk 4-7 2-2 11, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Clarkson 10-23 3-3 24, Sexton 6-12 2-5 15, Fontecchio 0-1 0-0 0, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 4-5 0-0 9, Agbaji 2-2 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 8-12 6-8 23. Totals 45-88 21-28 120.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson