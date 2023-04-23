N.Y. Knicks 102, Cleveland 93

LeVert 4-10 4-5 14, Mobley 5-8 2-2 12, Allen 7-11 0-0 14, Garland 9-16 3-3 23, Mitchell 5-18 1-2 11, Osman 2-5 5-7 10, Okoro 4-9 0-0 9, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-77 15-19 93.

Barrett 9-18 8-13 26, Randle 3-10 1-3 7, Robinson 5-7 2-3 12, Brunson 11-22 2-2 29, Hart 7-16 4-5 19, Toppin 2-5 0-0 5, Hartenstein 0-1 1-2 1, McBride 1-1 0-0 3, Quickley 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-84 18-28 102.

Cleveland 23 22 26 22 — 93 New York 30 24 19 29 — 102

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 6-23 (Garland 2-4, LeVert 2-6, Osman 1-4, Okoro 1-5, Mitchell 0-4), New York 8-29 (Brunson 5-9, McBride 1-1, Toppin 1-3, Hart 1-4, Quickley 0-2, Randle 0-4, Barrett 0-6). Fouled Out_Cleveland 1 (Mobley), New York None. Rebounds_Cleveland 33 (LeVert 9), New York 47 (Robinson 11). Assists_Cleveland 24 (Garland 10), New York 15 (Brunson 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 23, New York 15. A_19,812 (19,812)