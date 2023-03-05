N. Arizona 81, E. Washington 80

Mains 7-10 0-0 16, Towt 5-9 0-0 10, Cone 4-13 2-3 11, Fuller 7-16 1-2 16, Lloyd 3-5 0-1 8, McLaughlin 1-4 0-0 3, Fort 6-8 0-0 15, Wistrcill 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 33-67 5-8 81.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships