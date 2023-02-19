Mount St. Mary's 75, Canisius 74

J.Fritz 6-11 0-0 12, Gadsden 2-3 2-2 7, Henderson 11-18 1-3 28, Long 0-1 0-0 0, Staveskie 7-13 2-2 17, Maslennikov 2-3 1-2 7, Uijtendaal 1-4 1-2 3, Dinkins 0-2 0-0 0, Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 7-11 74.
