Monmouth (NJ) 61, Stony Brook 54

Foster 7-9 1-1 15, Vuga 2-3 2-6 6, Allen 9-18 4-5 22, Collins 3-8 0-1 6, Spence 1-5 2-3 4, Ruth 2-4 4-5 8, Holmstrom 0-1 0-0 0, Vaughan 0-3 0-0 0, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-21 61.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson