MLB prepared to take over local TV broadcasts from Sinclair

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About $1 billion of Major League Baseball's revenue is at risk if a cable television company fails to make payments for local broadcasting rights to 14 teams, and the sport is preparing to take over telecasts.
“I think you should assume that if Diamond doesn’t broadcast, we’ll be in a position to step in,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners' meeting. “Our goal would be to make games available not only within the traditional cable bundle but on the digital side, as well.”