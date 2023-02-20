Missouri 61, Texas A&M 35

Frank 4-8 1-2 11, Dembele 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 1-7 2-2 4, Smith 2-6 0-0 4, Troup 4-6 0-0 11, Sarah Linthacum 0-0 0-0 0, Micah Linthacum 2-2 0-0 5, Gilbert 3-5 2-2 8, Judd 7-8 2-3 16, Kroenke 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 24-47 7-9 61
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson