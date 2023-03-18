Mississippi 71, Gonzaga 48

Ejim 8-14 3-5 19, Hollingsworth 2-5 0-0 4, Maxwell 1-10 2-2 4, Kaylynne Truong 2-9 1-2 6, Williams 2-5 5-6 9, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Muma 1-1 0-0 2, Stokes 0-4 0-0 0, Kayleigh Truong 1-9 2-2 4, Huijbens 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-58 13-17 48
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships