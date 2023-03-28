Minnesota 119, Sacramento 115

Anderson 5-10 3-4 15, McDaniels 8-15 3-4 20, Gobert 5-9 6-8 16, A.Edwards 6-15 4-8 17, Conley 6-8 3-4 16, Reid 7-12 2-4 18, Alexander-Walker 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 1-2 0-0 3, Nowell 6-11 1-2 14. Totals 44-86 22-34 119.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships