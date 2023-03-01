Minnesota 108, L.A. Clippers 101

Anderson 6-12 0-0 12, McDaniels 8-12 2-2 20, Gobert 7-11 2-6 16, Conley 2-8 0-0 6, Edwards 6-18 4-5 18, Prince 4-11 1-2 10, Reid 4-6 4-7 12, Alexander-Walker 2-5 0-0 5, McLaughlin 4-6 0-0 9, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 43-90 13-22 108.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships