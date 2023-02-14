Milwaukee 131, Boston 125

Muscala 7-16 1-2 18, Williams 4-10 2-3 12, Griffin 6-9 0-1 15, Hauser 6-12 0-0 15, White 10-24 4-4 27, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Williams III 3-5 0-0 6, Brogdon 8-17 8-9 26, Pritchard 2-6 1-1 6. Totals 46-99 16-20 125.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson