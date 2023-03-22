Milwaukee 130, San Antonio 94

Bates-Diop 4-9 5-5 14, Sochan 6-14 1-2 13, Collins 5-9 1-3 12, Branham 2-7 0-0 4, Vassell 5-16 3-5 16, Barlow 1-1 0-0 2, Champagnie 3-9 0-0 8, Mamukelashvili 6-13 0-0 12, Dieng 2-3 1-2 7, Wesley 2-12 2-3 6. Totals 36-93 13-20 94.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships