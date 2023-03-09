Milwaukee 118, Brooklyn 113

Finney-Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 0-3 0-0 0, Bridges 4-13 0-0 10, Curry 1-4 3-3 5, Watanabe 1-6 2-2 4, Sharpe 5-13 1-1 11, Duke Jr. 6-11 0-0 13, Mills 8-16 2-2 23, Smith 7-13 1-1 17, Sumner 2-7 4-4 9, Thomas 7-13 4-4 21. Totals 41-104 17-17 113.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships