Middle Tennessee 84, UTEP 72

Frazier 1-4 0-0 2, Onyema 3-6 0-0 6, Solomon 6-9 1-3 13, Givance 2-5 5-6 9, Hardy 8-15 5-6 21, McKinney 2-7 3-5 7, Dos Anjos 2-5 2-2 7, Kalu 1-2 1-1 3, Lemus 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 2-3 0-0 4, Sibley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 17-23 72.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson