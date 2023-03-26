Miami 88, No. 5 Texas 81

Omier 4-6 3-3 11, Miller 7-7 13-13 27, Pack 6-12 2-2 15, Poplar 6-7 3-4 16, Wong 5-12 4-4 14, Joseph 1-1 3-6 5, Beverly 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Casey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-49 28-32 88.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships