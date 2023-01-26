Memphis 99, SMU 84

Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson