Memphis 99, SMU 84

Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.

MEMPHIS (16-5)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 6-12 1-4 13, Davis 6-15 10-11 25, Kennedy 4-7 5-7 16, McCadden 2-3 1-1 5, C.Lawson 4-4 4-6 12, Franklin 2-4 0-0 5, Hardaway 5-9 0-0 12, J.Lawson 3-6 1-1 7, Granja 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 34-63 22-30 99.

Halftime_Memphis 50-32. 3-Point Goals_SMU 9-34 (Phelps 3-7, Wright 3-7, Smith 2-5, Nutall 1-5, Lanier 0-5, Todorovic 0-5), Memphis 9-23 (Kennedy 3-5, Davis 3-7, Hardaway 2-4, Franklin 1-1, Granja 0-1, McCadden 0-1, J.Lawson 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_McCadden. Rebounds_SMU 38 (Odigie 9), Memphis 34 (C.Lawson 9). Assists_SMU 14 (Smith 5), Memphis 25 (Davis 11). Total Fouls_SMU 21, Memphis 22.

