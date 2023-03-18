Memphis 133, Golden State 119

D.Green 5-9 1-2 11, DiVincenzo 1-3 0-0 3, Looney 3-7 4-4 10, Curry 5-15 3-4 16, Thompson 6-17 0-0 14, Baldwin Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Kuminga 8-16 4-6 24, Lamb 1-5 7-8 9, J.Green 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 4-4 0-1 9, Poole 5-12 9-9 21. Totals 39-91 28-34 119.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships