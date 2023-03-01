Memphis 113, Houston 99

Brooks 5-10 2-2 16, Jackson Jr. 6-12 3-3 17, Tillman 1-3 2-2 4, Bane 12-17 0-0 30, Morant 6-12 7-10 20, Clarke 2-5 2-2 6, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Aldama 4-6 0-0 9, Jones 3-9 0-0 8, Kennard 0-4 0-0 0, Konchar 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-83 16-19 113.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships