Memphis 104, Dallas 88

Brooks 7-19 1-1 19, Jackson Jr. 2-8 2-2 7, Tillman 3-4 2-3 8, Bane 7-13 6-7 23, Jones 6-12 0-0 13, Lofton Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Roddy 8-11 0-0 19, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Aldama 3-5 4-4 10, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 38-83 16-19 104.
- Wave by numbers: Darien hockey's two No. 1 seeds, FCIACs on deck
- Darien squash wins FairWest title, qualifies for US championships
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships