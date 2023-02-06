Mass.-Lowell 70, Hartford 48

Al.Blunt 4-6 5-8 16, Brooks 1-2 1-3 3, Coulibaly 4-10 4-6 12, Hammond 2-8 4-4 9, Watkins 1-3 1-2 3, O'Connor 1-1 0-0 3, Covington 3-6 0-0 8, Morris 3-6 3-4 9, Mincey 1-2 0-0 3, Jordan-Thomas 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 22-47 18-27 70.
- Darien Pee Wee hockey strikes Can/Am gold in Annapolis
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson