Manhattan 81, Canisius 74, OT

Cisse 1-1 3-5 5, Roberts 7-10 2-4 16, Brennen 6-12 3-5 16, Nelson 8-19 5-6 22, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Stewart 5-10 2-2 16, Padgett 1-4 0-0 2, Hayun 0-1 0-0 0, Walden 0-0 0-0 0, Jewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-60 15-22 81.
