Skip to main content
Sports

Manhattan 71, Siena 66, OT

Baer 2-7 0-0 5, Stormo 5-12 4-4 14, Billups 3-7 7-10 15, Platek 8-19 1-1 20, Tekin 2-4 3-3 7, Johnson 1-5 1-2 3, McCollum 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 0-0 2, Gribben 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 16-20 66.

MANHATTAN (8-13)

Padgett 2-3 1-2 6, Roberts 3-4 3-7 9, Brennen 4-5 3-3 12, Nelson 6-16 6-10 19, Watson 4-9 0-1 8, Stewart 3-9 7-9 15, Hayun 0-2 0-0 0, Jewell 0-0 2-2 2, Walden 0-1 0-0 0, Glassman 0-0 0-0 0, Schreier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 22-34 71.

Halftime_Siena 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Siena 6-18 (Platek 3-8, Billups 2-2, Baer 1-4, Gribben 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Johnson 0-2), Manhattan 5-14 (Stewart 2-7, Brennen 1-1, Nelson 1-1, Padgett 1-2, Watson 0-1, Hayun 0-2). Fouled Out_Billups. Rebounds_Siena 42 (Baer 14), Manhattan 31 (Roberts 17). Assists_Siena 16 (Stormo, Platek 4), Manhattan 8 (Nelson 3). Total Fouls_Siena 23, Manhattan 20. A_1,137 (2,345).

More for you
Written By